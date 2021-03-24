Advertisement

Navigating your COVID-19 vaccination: another tool to schedule an appointment

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -As more doses of the COVID vaccine are administered each week, the West Virginia DHHR says the state is making progress on priority lists.

Last week, the DHHR reported thousands of people in their 70′s and 80′s who were supposed to be among the first to get a shot hadn’t even received a call to get an appointment.

Sec. Bill Crouch of the DHHR said the state was moving on to reach those in their 70′s this week.

When the DHHR was able to contact the thousands of people on the priority lists, at this stage a majority of them had already received an appointment from an independent pharmacy.

“We’re making great strides,” Crouch said. “We’re reducing the lists, and calling people directly. The Governor asked us not to place people on lists any further so we’re trying to get appointments for them when they call.”

If you’re still having trouble securing your shot, the DHHR recommends using Vaccine Finder.

By entering your zip code, you can select vaccine locations within a specific mile radius to your home, or workplace to schedule an appointment. It also gives you the option to select the location by specific vaccine availability. Meaning, if you received Pfizer for your first dose, you can select Pfizer in the drop-down, and it will only show pharmacies offering that vaccine.

