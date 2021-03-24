Nearly $1 million in pothole patching already finished across W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Highways says they have spent nearly $1 million in patching potholes this spring.

According to DOH, road crews have spent 18,185 hours, $988,214 dollars, and used 3,769 tons of asphalt since the end of February, when plants began to reopen.

As each asphalt plant opens around the state, crews go and fill trucks and mill and fill the potholes.

Seven out of ten asphalt plants have already opened. The crews have to depend on the availability of asphalt within approximately an hours’ drive in order to patch. Districts with no asphalt plants currently open are continuing to move forward with other parts of their core maintenance plans.

So far, patching totals by district are as following:

District 1

Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties

Total tons: 1,301.59

Man hours: 5,616

Total cost: $316,143

District 2

Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties

Total tons: 955.15

Man hours: 4,981.25

Total cost: $263,264

District 4

Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties

Total tons: 451.18

Man hours: 2,685

Total cost: $127,684

District 7

Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster counties

Total tons: 258.09

Man hours: 847

Total cost: $49,070

District 8

Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker counties

Total tons: 149.95

Man hours: 804.50

Total cost: $42,682

District 9

Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties

Total tons: 441.50

Man hours: 2,301.50

Total cost: $137,257

District 10

McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties

Total tons: 211.80

Man hours: 949.50

Total cost: $52,147

