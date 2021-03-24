Ohio counties expand Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to 18-years-old and up

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Several counties in Ohio are expanding Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to include people 18-years-old and older. The move comes after Gov. Mike DeWine announced earlier this week the age requirement could be lowered to prevent health departments from wasting doses of the vaccine.

On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Health Department hosted its first vaccine clinic for ages 18 and up. The clinic took place at the South Point Board of Education building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The last clinic in Lawrence County was for people 40-years-old and up.

John Galloway, an 18-year-old high school senior, got his first dose of the vaccine minutes after the vaccine clinic opened on Wednesday. “We’ve been inside for such a long time, and it’s good for people to get the vaccine. It’s a step in the right direction,” Galloway said.

Galloway said it’s been tough spending his senior year navigating virtual learning, and he hopes things will go back to normal for his college years and for next year’s high school seniors. He said he has a few friends interested in the vaccine, now that they’ve become eligible, but some people his age are still on the fence.

“I’ve heard some people be on the fence about the vaccine and what’s in it, but I mean, so many people have already gotten it. Plus, older people have gotten it who would probably be more susceptible to things,” Galloway said. “You know, you gotta do your own research and figure things out for yourself.”

The Scioto County Health Department hosted a similar clinic Tuesday and Wednesday. Another clinic is scheduled for Thursday for people age 18 and up. The clinic will be at the Scioto County Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scioto County also hosted a small clinic Tuesday night for 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds. They have another clinic scheduled for those ages Tuesday, March 30, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Vaccine eligibility officials expands in Ohio on March 29 to include everyone over the age of 16. However, the expansion to 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds will depend on the type of vaccine sent to health departments. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people under 18-years-old.

Lawrence County Health Department officials told WSAZ they will request more doses of the Pfizer vaccine to prepare for the eligibility expansion.

Anyone who is unable to attend this week’s vaccine clinic can visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to register for the vaccine and make an appointment in their county.

