Ohio’s local health departments celebrate a million vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Association of Ohio Health Commissioners announced Wednesday that Ohio’s 113 Local Health Departments, including Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments have reached a milestone in the COVID vaccine efforts.

The health departments located in all 88 counties and some municipalities have now administered over a million shots as part of Ohio’s statewide COVID vaccination rollout.

AOHC sent its congratulations and thanks to the staff, volunteers, and community partners for their on-going efforts.

Executive Director Beth Bickford added, “we know your highest priority is the health and safety of your communities, and we applaud your perseverance in responding to this once-in-a-century pandemic, oftentimes in the face of undeserved criticism and personal attack.”

To date, nearly 2.9 million COVID vaccines have been administered in Ohio by the more than 1,200 vaccine providers throughout the state.

In Scioto County, 17,500 residents (over 23 percent of the population) have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Nearly 12,000 of those doses have been given by the two local health departments.

To connect with a provider, click here.

Scioto County Vaccination Locations:

Portsmouth City Health Department. Check Facebook and website for self-scheduling link when appointments are available. www.portsmouthcityhealth.org For information call 740-352-7020.

Scioto County Health Department – Visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov . Use 45662 zip code. You may also call 740-302-3801, 740-302-8277 Monday through Friday 8:00am – 4:00pm. Check Facebook for vaccine updates.

Southern Ohio Medical Center – Main Campus – 740-356-2273 – www.somc.org

Kroger Pharmacy – Portsmouth – 866-211-5320 – www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get- vaccinated

Kroger Pharmacy – Wheelersburg – 866-211-5320 – www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated

Gahm’s Pharmacy – Lucasville – stop by to complete a registration form or visit them on Facebook: Gahm’s Market and Pharmacy

Walmart Pharmacy – New Boston 740-456-8267 https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302

Morton’s Pharmacy Portsmouth 740-353-1147 https://mortonsrx.com/

Compass Community Health Portsmouth 740-961-0550 www.compasscommunityhealth.org

