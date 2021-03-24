Advertisement

Ohio’s local health departments celebrate a million vaccinated

(WVUE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Association of Ohio Health Commissioners announced Wednesday that Ohio’s 113 Local Health Departments, including Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments have reached a milestone in the COVID vaccine efforts.

The health departments located in all 88 counties and some municipalities have now administered over a million shots as part of Ohio’s statewide COVID vaccination rollout.

AOHC sent its congratulations and thanks to the staff, volunteers, and community partners for their on-going efforts.

Executive Director Beth Bickford added, “we know your highest priority is the health and safety of your communities, and we applaud your perseverance in responding to this once-in-a-century pandemic, oftentimes in the face of undeserved criticism and personal attack.”

To date, nearly 2.9 million COVID vaccines have been administered in Ohio by the more than 1,200 vaccine providers throughout the state.

In Scioto County, 17,500 residents (over 23 percent of the population) have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Nearly 12,000 of those doses have been given by the two local health departments.

To connect with a provider, click here.

Scioto County Vaccination Locations:

