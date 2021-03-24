Police chase reaches speeds close to 130 mph, driver arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies laid out spike strips Wednesday morning in an attempt to end a police chase that reached speeds of 130 miles per hour, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

The chase began in Jackson County. Dispatchers say it started in Ripley around 1 a.m. after law enforcement noticed a car was weaving on the road.

Deputies tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off.

At one point, a male passenger jumped out of the vehicle, receiving minor injuries.

Once the chase entered Kanawha County, deputies there deployed spike stripes just south of the Edens Fork Road exit.

The car being pursued hit them going about 20 miles per hour. After hitting the spikes, deputies tell WSAZ.com the driver sped up, hitting highway speeds until his front tires went flat.

Deputies say the driver crashed into an embankment on I-77 near Charleston.

The driver was arrested. His identity is unknown at this time. He was booked under John Doe because he provided several names to deputies.

He has been charged with felony fleeing and reckless indifference.

Keep checking on WSAZ.com for updates.

