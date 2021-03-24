Quiet Wednesday ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The first full week of spring rolls into Wednesday with full expectations of another 70 degree day. Already 7 days this month have be near 70 despite plenty of clouds. Take Tuesday when the high altitude cloud cover held long enough and fast enough to keep bright sunshine at a premium. Still highs rebounded from a cool start in the 40s to crest near 70 for a 7th time this month. All the while the March warmth has led to a snowless month, an unusual feat for the Appy mountains.

As mild as March has been, the oddity is the month has also trended drier than normal by a factor of 50%. In a month known for rain, snow and wind, 2021 has been a rather quiet since the floods of the first of the month.

That drying trend will be un-marred by a few sprinkles or passing morning shower on Wednesday before afternoon partial sun sends temperatures up to 70.

Now Thursday will see the ingredients of garden variety showers and spring thunderstorms to come together. Warm and humid southern breezes will act in concert with a passing front to incite shower development. While a few claps of thunder and a quick downpour are likely in the morning, activity could become more robust later in the day with gusty winds and small hail possible. Right now a half inch to inch of rain seems to be the most likely scenario for accumulations come Thursday. That would help to chip away at the rainfall deficit that has taken hold ever since the flash flooding of the first day of the month.

