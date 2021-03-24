Shawnee State wins NAIA National Title

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (WSAZ) - The Shawnee State Bears won the 2021 NAIA National Championship Tuesday night beating Lewis-Clark State by a final of 74-68. They cap off a season where they finished 31-2 and won their last 27 games. It’s their first ever national title.

James Jones led the way in scoring with 27 points while Amier Gilmore added 14 and Miles Thomas also scored in double figures. After the game, Bears head coach Delano Thomas was named 2021 NAIA National Coach of Year.

Shawnee State is expected to return home with the trophy Wednesday evening.

