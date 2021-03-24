Advertisement

Shawnee State wins NAIA National Title

Shawnee State beats Lindsey Wilson in Portsmouth.
Shawnee State beats Lindsey Wilson in Portsmouth.(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (WSAZ) - The Shawnee State Bears won the 2021 NAIA National Championship Tuesday night beating Lewis-Clark State by a final of 74-68. They cap off a season where they finished 31-2 and won their last 27 games. It’s their first ever national title.

James Jones led the way in scoring with 27 points while Amier Gilmore added 14 and Miles Thomas also scored in double figures. After the game, Bears head coach Delano Thomas was named 2021 NAIA National Coach of Year.

Shawnee State is expected to return home with the trophy Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
“My life was better because she was in it,” Greenup County High School teacher Carrie Davis said.
High school senior dies in car crash; teacher and friends react
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Downed telephone lines close a portion of 5th Avenue in Huntington.
Downed phone lines close Huntington roadway
Two people have been arrested following a drug bust at a home in Clay Township, Ohio.
Two arrested in Gallia County drug bust

Latest News

Huntington remains unbeaten this season
HHS tops Midland Tuesday night
HHS beats Midland
Marshall pitching two hits the Mountaineers
Herd beats WVU in baseball
Herd baseball beats WVU Tuesday afternoon