State Fire Marshal investigating fire

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire.

It happened Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of 4th Street in Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Fire Chief tells WSAZ the fire started in a garage and spread to the house.

No one was hurt.

According to crews at the scene, four other houses appear to be damaged from heat. Six houses total were involved.

The original house that caught on fire will be torn down.

No other details have been released.

