Traffic pattern to change on I-64 at Merritts Creek Road

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The traffic pattern along I-64 westbound will change beginning March 31, the WV DOH announced Wednesday.

Traffic will be shifted into newly constructed lanes in the median of the roadway near mile marker 18. (Merritts Ck. Rd./Barboursville)

The shift will happen during the evening hours of March 31.

Motorists are urged to use caution while travelling through this area and obey all signage throughout the project.

