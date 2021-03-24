Advertisement

Two kittens rescued in Huntington structure fire

Officials say the fire started in the 300 block of West 27th Street in Huntington.
Officials say the fire started in the 300 block of West 27th Street in Huntington.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a structure fire in Huntington Tuesday evening.

Huntington Fire Deputy Chief Chris Wilson says it was a grease fire.

Two people are being transported to the hospital for observation due to smoke inhalation.

Our crew at the scene says two kittens were rescued from the home.

Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.

