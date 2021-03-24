Advertisement

Veteran COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for Saturday

Courtesy: AP Images
Courtesy: AP Images(Carlos Giusti | AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center has announced there will be vaccine clinics for veterans this weekend.

They will be held this Saturday, March 27.

The clinics will be in Huntington, Charleston and Prestonsburg.

  • Huntington VAMC (Recreation Hall): A Moderna COVID vaccine walk-in clinic at the Recreation Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for any VA eligible Veterans, regardless of age. This will be for the first shot in the two-shot series. Moderna 2nd doses are scheduled when receiving the first dose.
  • Charleston, W.Va. Community-Based Outpatient Clinic: A Moderna COVID vaccine walk-in clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for any VA eligible Veterans, regardless of age. This will be for the first shot in the two-shot series. Moderna 2nd doses are scheduled when receiving the first dose. The address is 700 Technology Drive in South Charleston.
  • Prestonsburg, Ky. Community-Based Outpatient Clinic: A J & J (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for any VA eligible Veterans, regardless of age. This is an appointment only clinic. They will have limited dose and time availability during this event, and you must be scheduled in order to receive the J & J vaccine. If a veteran wants to be scheduled into this, call 1-800-827-8244 or 1-304-429-6741, extension 3114. If you leave a message, please give the last name and last 4, a phone number and specify that you are wanting your vaccine at the Prestonsburg clinic on the March 27. Someone will call you back. The address for the clinic is 5230 KY Route 321, Suite 8 in Prestonsburg.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Lara
Mother charged after young boy was found wandering along road
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
(Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
Manchin says he doesn’t support House-passed background check bill
Deputies deployed spike strips on I-77 just south of the Edens Fork Road exit to stop a car.
Police chase reaches speeds close to 130 mph, driver arrested
Man arrested after picking up lost wallet with drugs inside at police department

Latest News

In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Republican lawmakers override Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of bill that would restrict future emergency health orders.
Wedding Wednesday | Microweddings
Wedding Wednesday | Microweddings
DIY Easter egg dye
DIY Easter egg dye
Mass vaccination sites helping more get protection
Mass vaccination sites helping more get protection
Easter eats and spring treats
Easter eats and spring treats