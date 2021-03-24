Veteran COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center has announced there will be vaccine clinics for veterans this weekend.

They will be held this Saturday, March 27.

The clinics will be in Huntington, Charleston and Prestonsburg.

Huntington VAMC (Recreation Hall): A Moderna COVID vaccine walk-in clinic at the Recreation Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for any VA eligible Veterans, regardless of age. This will be for the first shot in the two-shot series. Moderna 2nd doses are scheduled when receiving the first dose.

Charleston, W.Va. Community-Based Outpatient Clinic: A Moderna COVID vaccine walk-in clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for any VA eligible Veterans, regardless of age. This will be for the first shot in the two-shot series. Moderna 2nd doses are scheduled when receiving the first dose. The address is 700 Technology Drive in South Charleston.

Prestonsburg, Ky. Community-Based Outpatient Clinic: A J & J (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for any VA eligible Veterans, regardless of age. This is an appointment only clinic. They will have limited dose and time availability during this event, and you must be scheduled in order to receive the J & J vaccine. If a veteran wants to be scheduled into this, call 1-800-827-8244 or 1-304-429-6741, extension 3114. If you leave a message, please give the last name and last 4, a phone number and specify that you are wanting your vaccine at the Prestonsburg clinic on the March 27. Someone will call you back. The address for the clinic is 5230 KY Route 321, Suite 8 in Prestonsburg.

