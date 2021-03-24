West Virginia falls to Georgia Tech in Round 2 of NCAA tournament
Yellow Jackets down Mountaineers, 73-56
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia was outscored 22-9 in the third quarter and that was the difference as the Mountaineers fell to Georgia Tech,
Esmery Martinez had 13 points and 9 rebounds and Kari Niblack added 12. KK Deans had 11 points.
The Mountaineers leading scorer senior Kysre Gondrezick was held to just 3 points.
Lotta Maj-Lahtinen had a game-high 22 points for the Yellow Jackets and Lorela Cubaj had 21. The Yellowjackets outrebounded the Mountaineers 36-22.
The Big 12 runner-ups end the year at 22-7 overall.
