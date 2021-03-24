Advertisement

West Virginia falls to Georgia Tech in Round 2 of NCAA tournament

Yellow Jackets down Mountaineers, 73-56
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: GEORGIA TECH VS WEST VIRGINIA during the Division I Women’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 23: GEORGIA TECH VS WEST VIRGINIA during the Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament held at UTSA Convocation Center on March 23, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Scott Wachter/NCAA Photos)(NCAA)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia was outscored 22-9 in the third quarter and that was the difference as the Mountaineers fell to Georgia Tech,

Esmery Martinez had 13 points and 9 rebounds and Kari Niblack added 12. KK Deans had 11 points.

The Mountaineers leading scorer senior Kysre Gondrezick was held to just 3 points.

Lotta Maj-Lahtinen had a game-high 22 points for the Yellow Jackets and Lorela Cubaj had 21. The Yellowjackets outrebounded the Mountaineers 36-22.

The Big 12 runner-ups end the year at 22-7 overall.

