West Virginia falls to Georgia Tech in Round 2 of NCAA tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia was outscored 22-9 in the third quarter and that was the difference as the Mountaineers fell to Georgia Tech,

Esmery Martinez had 13 points and 9 rebounds and Kari Niblack added 12. KK Deans had 11 points.

The Mountaineers leading scorer senior Kysre Gondrezick was held to just 3 points.

Lotta Maj-Lahtinen had a game-high 22 points for the Yellow Jackets and Lorela Cubaj had 21. The Yellowjackets outrebounded the Mountaineers 36-22.

The Big 12 runner-ups end the year at 22-7 overall.

