WSAZ Now Desk | Talking with the Honorable Judge Maryclaire Akers, new circuit court judge in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, Maryclaire Akers was sworn in as the new circuit court judge in Kanawha County. A large portion of her career has been spent in the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, where she has served as the Chief of Staff and Senior Assistant Prosecutor.

However, in early March, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice appointed her to fill the circuit court seat, vacated by the late Judge Charles King, Jr., who passed away in December.

Akers joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about King’s influence on her career and how she looks to continue to serve the people of Kanawha County in this new position.

