WSAZ Now Desk | West Virginia’s Attorney General shares tips to protect yourself from scams circulating

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Attorney General’s office is sending out a warning about several scams that are circulating. One in particular is a social security scam.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says unfortunately, several people have fallen victim and lost thousands of dollars to it.

Morrisey joins the WSAZ Now Desk to share tips on how to protect yourself from these scams and what you need to watch out for.

