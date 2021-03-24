Advertisement

W.Va. Governor makes announcements regarding color code map, summer camps and live music events

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday during a press conference, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced they are stopping the use of the color code system for high schools across the state.

“This system has been really valuable to us and it has now got to the point in time where we have used this really valuable tool. You know, it has been argumentative at times but it has served us really well. . . This map has outlived its time now and we need to move forward,” said Gov. Justice.

He says all West Virginia high schools will be open full time unless there is a significant active outbreak that requires them to close.

Governor Justice says he is signing an executive order that will allow all summer camps to resume May 1. He says they expect all summer camps to follow safety protocols.

Also, the governor is signing an executive order that allows live music to resume effective at midnight Wednesday night. He expects all events to follow safety guidelines.

The governor says they are seeing a significant transmission rate of COVID-19 occurring with younger people. So, they are going to make an effort to get younger people vaccinated, specifically the 16 to 29-year-old group.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s COVID-19 Czar, says they’re starting to see the spread of the variant versions of the virus in the younger age group, specifically the California variant and United Kingdom variant. Dr. Marsh says this UK variant is 50% more lethal and it’s concerning.

He says they are starting to focus on high schoolers, specifically the 16 to 18-year-olds with the Pfizer vaccine, and particularly those on sports teams. He says they also want to focus on getting the college population vaccinated as well.

Under the direction of the Governor and the Joint InterAgency Task Force, they are beginning partnerships with manufacturers and small businesses across the state to facilitate clinics at their facilities and offices.

As of Wednesday, March 24, 10,000 doses will be committed for this partnership this week. The governor says they are going to go to the companies and vaccinate the employees there. Some of the companies they have already partnered with include Toyota, Proctor and Gamble, Pilgrim’s Pride, Alliance Coal and First Energy.

Dr. Anye Amjad, the State Health Officer, says West Virginia is seeing the lowest number of flu cases since 2005. This is due to the mitigation efforts with social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing.

This is a developing story.

