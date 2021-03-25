All lanes of I-77 shut down due to accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-77 are shut down Thursday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle accident, according to Metro 911.

The accident is in the Marmet area.

Dispatchers say the north and south bound lanes are shut down, and only one minor injury was reported.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.