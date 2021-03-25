Advertisement

All lanes of I-77 shut down due to accident

The accident is in the Marmet area.
The accident is in the Marmet area.
The accident is in the Marmet area.(WV 511)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-77 are shut down Thursday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle accident, according to Metro 911.

The accident is in the Marmet area.

Dispatchers say the north and south bound lanes are shut down, and only one minor injury was reported.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Lara
Mother charged after young boy was found wandering along road
Former Pike County sheriff sentenced to prison
Man charged with murder after body found over embankment
Man arrested after picking up lost wallet with drugs inside at police department
Deputies deployed spike strips on I-77 just south of the Edens Fork Road exit to stop a car.
Police chase reaches speeds close to 130 mph, driver arrested

Latest News

Turner, 16, running into flames-- finding his bedridden grandmother latched onto her bed.
Teen saves grandmother from flames
BMW website redesign
Mason County Schools will offer a free summer school program that will provide transportation...
Mason County summer school to look much different this year
The governor says starting Monday, March 29, the state is opening up the vaccine to those who...
COVID-19 in Ky. | 726 new cases, 19 new deaths
Biden holds first news conference
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border and taxes