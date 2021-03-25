Advertisement

Atchison Co., Kan. woman’s death under investigation as possibly vaccine-related

Jeanie Evans
Jeanie Evans(Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATCHISON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The death of an Atchison Co. woman is under investigation as possibly being vaccine-related; however, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said it would be premature to say that her cause of death was the COVID-19 vaccine.

The KDHE says it became aware on Thursday morning of the death of 68-year-old Jeanie Evans. It said she was vaccinated in Jefferson Co. and according to the local health department, appropriate CDC guidelines were followed.

According to the KDHE, during the waiting period, after Evans received the vaccine, she began to experience anaphylaxis and medical treatment was given. It said she was then taken to a local hospital where she later died. KDHE said in a news release that the death will be fully investigated in accordance with standard protocol.

The KDHE said until the investigation is complete, the assignment of a specific cause of Evans’ death is premature.

According to the KDHE, the health department entered the death into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, VAERS, which is a national vaccine surveillance program run by the CDC and FDA. VAERS tracks adverse events reported from all types of vaccines and vaccine manufacturers.

The KDHE said anytime a death or adverse event happens after vaccinations, the case is required to be reported to VAERS. It said the process allows the agencies to monitor adverse events that could be related to vaccinations. As is standard protocol, it said the death will be fully reviewed.

According to the KDHE, the VAERS report will help inform a more thorough investigation that can conclusively find the specific cause of death of the woman.

The KDHE said its thoughts and condolences go out to the woman’s family.

