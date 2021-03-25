Advertisement

BMW website redesign

(WTAP)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lt. Governor Husted and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced Thursday the launch of a more user-friendly BMV website.

The redesign allows Ohio customers to have a faster, easier and more streamlined experience when they are using this resource.

“We’ve already heard from many Ohioans who have found the newly redesigned site to be cleaner, more efficient and much easier to use,” said Lt. Governor Husted, who also serves as Director of InnovateOhio. “The teams at InnovateOhio and the BMV built this site with the customer in mind so that when someone visits BMV.Ohio.Gov, they can quickly find what they’re looking for, get their question answered, and go on with their day.”

The newly redesigned website features a number of enhanced tools including a simplified authentication process for logging in, a dynamic search function to help customers explore by keyword, and a new “My BMV” profile allowing the user to see the status of their driver’s license, organ donation options, driving record, and more, all on one page as compared to the more than ten pages it was previously. Additionally,

Ohioans will have an easier time utilizing the site on their mobile device.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Lara
Mother charged after young boy was found wandering along road
Former Pike County sheriff sentenced to prison
Man charged with murder after body found over embankment
Man arrested after picking up lost wallet with drugs inside at police department
Deputies deployed spike strips on I-77 just south of the Edens Fork Road exit to stop a car.
Police chase reaches speeds close to 130 mph, driver arrested

Latest News

Turner, 16, running into flames-- finding his bedridden grandmother latched onto her bed.
Teen saves grandmother from flames
Mason County Schools will offer a free summer school program that will provide transportation...
Mason County summer school to look much different this year
The governor says starting Monday, March 29, the state is opening up the vaccine to those who...
COVID-19 in Ky. | 726 new cases, 19 new deaths
Biden holds first news conference
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border and taxes