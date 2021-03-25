BMW website redesign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lt. Governor Husted and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced Thursday the launch of a more user-friendly BMV website.

The redesign allows Ohio customers to have a faster, easier and more streamlined experience when they are using this resource.

“We’ve already heard from many Ohioans who have found the newly redesigned site to be cleaner, more efficient and much easier to use,” said Lt. Governor Husted, who also serves as Director of InnovateOhio. “The teams at InnovateOhio and the BMV built this site with the customer in mind so that when someone visits BMV.Ohio.Gov, they can quickly find what they’re looking for, get their question answered, and go on with their day.”

The newly redesigned website features a number of enhanced tools including a simplified authentication process for logging in, a dynamic search function to help customers explore by keyword, and a new “My BMV” profile allowing the user to see the status of their driver’s license, organ donation options, driving record, and more, all on one page as compared to the more than ten pages it was previously. Additionally,

Ohioans will have an easier time utilizing the site on their mobile device.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.