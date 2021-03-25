COVID-19 in Ky. | 726 new cases, 19 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 1.25 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine during a press conference Thursday afternoon. That’s more than 36% of the adult population.

Three new vaccination sites were announced by Beshear, including one in Paintsville at the Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center, making a grand total of 573 vaccination sites in the Bluegrass State.

Gov. Beshear says that with so many vaccination sites, the state is beginning to see openings. The governor says he’s going to do his best to provide the sites with openings either through social media or through releases.

Among the current vaccination appointment openings in the next week are Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (844-675-3390), and Pikeville Medical Center.

You can also access a map and list of current vaccine openings on the Kentucky COVID Vaccination Location site.

The governor says starting Monday, March 29, the state is opening up the vaccine to those who are 40 and older. Beshear says he believes the state is ‘pretty close’ to opening the vaccine to any age group, but he wants to make sure they don’t open to everyone too quickly.

He also reminded folks that every site is allowed to dip down into the lower priorities if that’s what it takes to get 90% of doses they get in each week to get vaccines into arms.

The state reported 726 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths, including a 75 year old woman from Greenup.

Gov. Beshear also announced the development of Nucor’s $164,000,000 million dollar tube mill near their steel mill in Gallatin County. It will create 72 high paying jobs. It will produce 250,000 tons of steel tubing annually once it is functioning, according to Gov. Beshear.

Also announced during the press conference were the availability of grants of up to $25,000 dollars for 48 counties. For more information, you can call the Kentucky Floods Cleanup Hotline at 800-451-1954. Services are available through Friday, March 26.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.