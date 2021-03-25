Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 5 deaths, 433 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five additional deaths have been reported in connection with the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 25, 2021, there have been 2,393,602 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 139,251 total cases and 2,624 total deaths.

The deaths include an 85-year old male from Fayette County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 44-year old male from Kanawha County.

433 new cases have been received within the last 24 hours.

There are 5,695 active cases.

130,932 people have recovered from the virus.

455,374 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. 280,181 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,312), Berkeley (10,375), Boone (1,718), Braxton (828), Brooke (2,050), Cabell (8,260), Calhoun (240), Clay (386), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,912), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,159), Greenbrier (2,474), Hampshire (1,595), Hancock (2,617), Hardy (1,370), Harrison (5,081), Jackson (1,747), Jefferson (3,914), Kanawha (12,772), Lewis (1,087), Lincoln (1,339), Logan (2,917), Marion (3,872), Marshall (3,154), Mason (1,848), McDowell (1,406), Mercer (4,351), Mineral (2,623), Mingo (2,266), Monongalia (8,515), Monroe (1,007), Morgan (979), Nicholas (1,355), Ohio (3,782), Pendleton (647), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (611), Preston (2,687), Putnam (4,461), Raleigh (5,262), Randolph (2,446), Ritchie (638), Roane (511), Summers (719), Taylor (1,134), Tucker (514), Tyler (655), Upshur (1,761), Wayne (2,710), Webster (433), Wetzel (1,146), Wirt (367), Wood (7,378), Wyoming (1,803).

