COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, March 27 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A limited number of appointments for new doses have been given to residents age 16 and older.

If KCHD administered the first dose of your Moderna vaccine Feb. 22 through 26 or the first dose of your Pfizer vaccine March 1 through 5, you should have gotten a call from us scheduling the second dose of your vaccine. Those who did not get a call for an appointment but got their vaccine during those dates should come for their second dose Saturday.

Vaccines are by appointment only. Please do not come to the clinic without an appointment.

Drive-through vaccines are available on the Coliseum’s Lee Street parking lot (loading dock area). Come through the mobile vaccine site only if you have an appointment for a mobile or drive-through vaccine.

Those who have appointments are guaranteed to get a vaccine. You are being asked to not come more than 15 minutes early to your appointment. Doing so slows down the process for you and others.

Free parking for the clinic is available at the Coliseum’s Quarrier Street parking garage.

The clinic will be a partnership between KCHD, KCEAA, the city of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Medical Center, Thomas Health Systems, West Virginia Health Right, Family Care, the University of Charleston and the West Virginia National Guard.

