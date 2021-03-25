Advertisement

Deputies: Couple high on meth charged with child neglect

Brandie Carpenter and Jamie Kubbe were found to be under the influence of methamphetamine, all...
Brandie Carpenter and Jamie Kubbe were found to be under the influence of methamphetamine, all while a 5 year old child was in the car with them.(Fayette County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested Tuesday night after a sheriff’s deputy approached a parked car by the Montgomery Bridge in Fayette County.

Following an evaluation conducted by a drug recognition expert, Brandie Carpenter and Jamie Kubbe were found to be under the influence of methamphetamine, all while a 5 year old child was in the car with them, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Carpenter and Kubbe were arrested and charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. Carpenter, who deputies say was the driver, was also charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

Both are awaiting court proceedings, according to Sheriff Fridley.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Lara
Mother charged after young boy was found wandering along road
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
Former Pike County sheriff sentenced to prison
(Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
Manchin says he doesn’t support House-passed background check bill
Deputies deployed spike strips on I-77 just south of the Edens Fork Road exit to stop a car.
Police chase reaches speeds close to 130 mph, driver arrested

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
Former Huntington High School teacher Mary Durstein made a series of posts in 2017 that...
Fired West Virginia teacher loses suit over bigoted posts
West Virginia brewers worry Governor Jim Justice's proposal would greatly harm their industry.
Pub crawl held in Huntington in opposition to tax hike proposal
Navigating COVID vaccinations
What do I do if I got my first shot at Walgreens?