Deputies: Couple high on meth charged with child neglect

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested Tuesday night after a sheriff’s deputy approached a parked car by the Montgomery Bridge in Fayette County.

Following an evaluation conducted by a drug recognition expert, Brandie Carpenter and Jamie Kubbe were found to be under the influence of methamphetamine, all while a 5 year old child was in the car with them, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Carpenter and Kubbe were arrested and charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. Carpenter, who deputies say was the driver, was also charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

Both are awaiting court proceedings, according to Sheriff Fridley.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.