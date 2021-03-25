FBI responds to situation at UK Hospital in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky (WSAZ) – A large presence of police and emergency vehicles are currently outside of the UK Hospital emergency room.

Law enforcement are advising people to avoid the area.

@ATFLouisville Lexington Field Office responding to scene at University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Hospital. @UKPolice — ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) March 25, 2021

UK Police issues the following notice Thursday morning:

Nicholasville Road/South Limestone is closed to traffic both northbound and southbound between Cooper/Waller Drive and Virginia Avenue/Huguelet Drive in the vicinity of UK Chandler Hospital. Please take alternate routes.

Individuals should avoid the area surrounding UK Chandler Emergency Department on South Limestone. Individuals may resume all other activities in other areas of campus.

This is a developing story.

