First Warning Weather | Spring day ends with high wind risk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a sign of what is to come this spring and summer, a second severe weather risk in a week will present itself on Thursday.

While last week’s threat focused on the rare hail storms that form at this time of year, Thursday’s mainly late night storm risk will be all about wind.

Here are the fuzzy details as of late Wednesday night.

If you check your porch thermometer overnight you will see the needle is intent on staying in the 60s until dawn.

A fresh south wind and partial cloud cover will act in perfect harmony to keep it warm and send tree pollens up, up and away.

But high pollen counts are the least of our concerns as we watch thunderstorms growl across the deep south.

Down there the air will feature an early summer type swelter with high humidities.

From Alabama to Louisiana to Texas many will hear the cannon shots of thunder and see the vivid streaks of lightning of the season.

These initial spokes of showers and storms will migrate northward and reach our area in gusty but manageable form by late morning-early afternoon on Thursday.

Construction workers and landscapers will deal with an interruption in activities as these rains pass.

Now the farther east you travel away from the Big Sandy and Ohio Rivers the less rain you will encounter on Thursday.

So the I-79, I-77 stretch through West Virginia, will have a mere hour or so of rain to contend with by day with more like 2 hours from Huntington west into Ohio and Kentucky.

All the while we get passing rain on Thursday some intense weather will be common to our south in the Tennessee and Lower Mississippi Valleys.

Now, if you are a weather enthusiast, you will hear about a Thursday swarm of high wind and tornadic storms raking states like Alabama, North Georgia, Mississippi, and west Tennessee.

This area will have the warmth of spring at ground level clash with the strong winds of autumn in the heavens above.

That combination can create havoc for our friends down south.

In our region, the gusty, warm winds of spring on Thursday evening will help to guide those Mississippi Valley storms into Western Kentucky by dusk with towns like Bowling Green, Louisville,Lexington, and Paducah at risk for vicious winds and tornadoes.

A modest risk of brush fires will remain in areas that missed rains by day.

Then as we approach midnight (earlier in the Scioto Valley and far north Kentucky) and in the overnight hours that squall line of storms will race through armed with brief high winds and a manageable amount of rain.

But here is the rub of the forecast: these storms will fly from Louisville to Huntington at a pace of 50 even 60 miles per hour.

That implies a rush of wind capable of downed trees and power outs.

Should a few tornado warnings be issued by the National Weather Service, they would come after many people have gone to bed in Ohio and Kentucky.

Following the storms, the sun will return on Friday but be accompanied by a morning of strong winds again capable of new power and cable TV flickers.

So we will be on Severe Weather Watch on Thursday night with the most likely event for our region to get more wind than rain.

No wonder meteorologist Drew Narsuitis warned us to tie down that outdoor patio furniture and secure the Easter decorations in anticipation of some rowdy weather to come.



