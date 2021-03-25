Advertisement

Head falls off of Hazard’s Mother Goose Inn

By Jordan Whitaker and Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday afternoon, the head fell off of Hazard’s iconic Mother Goose Inn around 3:33 p.m.

“I had to call my daughter again and said really now, it’s just devastating,” said owner Alice McIntosh.

The building, which was already struggling with a combination of age and damage from the ice storms, had been trying to raise money for structural repairs.

“This is heartbreaking to see something that is so synonymous with our community,” said Phil Neace, son of former Perry County Judge-Executive Sherman Neace.

13 holes in the roof were leaking, causing wooden beams to decay.

“Ice storm, it got worse then the big snow, and the rain it made it even worse,” said McIntosh. “Then today it just, poof, blew off there,” she added.

The crash left behind a damaged front door, shattered pieces and even shattered parts of the goose’s eyes. Those eyes have watched over Hazard for more than 80 years.

“People from all over the world have come here and taken pictures of it,” said Neace. “It’s one of the most photographed places in East Kentucky.”

She stood for eight decades, serving as a service station to a home.

”I mean it’s literally a capital center of the community, and to not have it is a shame,” said Neace.

A man from the Kentucky Heritage Council in Frankfort plans to stop by next week to see how they can help restore the goose and build a new head.

”They’re coming Monday and he says that we can fix it says he says that he is going to help us fix it he’s going to bring an architect which I don’t know how that will work today but they’re coming Monday he said that’s what they do and they will us fix it and they will get its head fixed,” said McIntosh.

