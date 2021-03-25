Injunction hearing for Gary’s Place

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington was in court Thursday morning over a nuisance property at 2005 10th Ave.

The city filed a civil lawsuit against Gary Stanley, CT’s Biker Club and Christopher Thomas back in September 2020.

According to allegations of the complaint, the building formerly known as “Gary’s Place” is a place that “harbors criminals, encourages and abets disturbances in and around the premises, disregards the rights of its peaceful neighbors, and tolerates gunfire and violence.”

Police records show that since 2007, Stanley has either owned or been involved in the operation of businesses on the property. In that time, law enforcement officials have responded to over 200 calls to the location. Of those, 140 were related to operations of the bar, including over 20 “shots fired” or “shooting” calls.

In court Thursday, the city says the property has been declared a public nuisance.

Scott Damron, who represents the city of Huntington, was there for the injunction hearing.

No decision was made Thursday on whether or not the city would be granted a preliminary injunction that would stop the owner of Gary’s Place, Gary Stanley, from operating or allowing the operation of an establishment that serves alcohol.

According to Damron, the court did not make a ruling because Stanley transferred the property to a friend, and the city is seeking to amend the complaint to add the friend, Albert Cremeans. The court granted the motion.

WSAZ is continuing to follow this case.

