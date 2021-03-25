Advertisement

Kentuckians fall victim to unemployment-related fraud

Kentuckians have had their identity stolen and used to file unemployment claims.
Kentuckians have had their identity stolen and used to file unemployment claims.(WSAZ Amber Sipe)
By Amber Sipe
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Kentuckians have been waiting for an unemployment check, or at least a notice that says their check is coming soon. Many Kentuckians, however, have gotten that letter without ever filing for unemployment.

“This is some of the most significant, widest fraud that I’ve seen since becoming a public official. and it’s done by cyber criminals,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Scammers are using Kentuckians’ social security numbers to steal their identity and apply for unemployment. Gov. Beshear said it’s happened to tens of thousands of people so far.

“It is absolutely clogging the drain, meaning it’s getting harder and harder to get to the real claims and get to the people that need help,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor said scammers are not getting personal information from the state. He said they are buying the information online.

Gov. Beshear said the state is looking at ways to stop this type of fraud and prevent unemployment checks from going to the wrong people.

Experts recommend keeping an eye out for “phishing” emails and phone calls from people pretending to be from a company, credit reporting agency or government agency. People should also monitor their accounts and consider placing a fraud alert on their credit report.

If you think you are a victim of unemployment fraud, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Lara
Mother charged after young boy was found wandering along road
Former Pike County sheriff sentenced to prison
Man charged with murder after body found over embankment
Man arrested after picking up lost wallet with drugs inside at police department
Deputies deployed spike strips on I-77 just south of the Edens Fork Road exit to stop a car.
Police chase reaches speeds close to 130 mph, driver arrested

Latest News

FBI responds to situation at UK Hospital in Lexington
Marshall University, West Virginia University to establish statewide infection prevention network
HTN VIADUCTS
HTN VIADUCTS
US 35 reopens after crash in Putnam County