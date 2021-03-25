Kentuckians fall victim to unemployment-related fraud

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Kentuckians have been waiting for an unemployment check, or at least a notice that says their check is coming soon. Many Kentuckians, however, have gotten that letter without ever filing for unemployment.

“This is some of the most significant, widest fraud that I’ve seen since becoming a public official. and it’s done by cyber criminals,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Scammers are using Kentuckians’ social security numbers to steal their identity and apply for unemployment. Gov. Beshear said it’s happened to tens of thousands of people so far.

“It is absolutely clogging the drain, meaning it’s getting harder and harder to get to the real claims and get to the people that need help,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor said scammers are not getting personal information from the state. He said they are buying the information online.

Gov. Beshear said the state is looking at ways to stop this type of fraud and prevent unemployment checks from going to the wrong people.

Experts recommend keeping an eye out for “phishing” emails and phone calls from people pretending to be from a company, credit reporting agency or government agency. People should also monitor their accounts and consider placing a fraud alert on their credit report.

If you think you are a victim of unemployment fraud, click here.

