Advertisement

KSP phone lines down in Ashland

KSP logo
KSP logo(WBKO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police says phone lines are currently not working at Post 14 in Ashland Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say Windstream has been notified and is working on it.

If you need to call KSP in Ashland, call your local 911 center. KSP dispatchers have coordinated with the 911 centers to get information sent to Post 14.

There’s no word on when phone lines will be fixed.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Lara
Mother charged after young boy was found wandering along road
Former Pike County sheriff sentenced to prison
Man charged with murder after body found over embankment
Man arrested after picking up lost wallet with drugs inside at police department
Deputies deployed spike strips on I-77 just south of the Edens Fork Road exit to stop a car.
Police chase reaches speeds close to 130 mph, driver arrested

Latest News

The accident is in the Marmet area.
All lanes of I-77 shut down due to accident
Wednesday morning West Virginia American Water officials kicked of their series of online...
W.VA. American Water kicks off web series for bill assistance
Sheriff offers reward after horse was found shot
The ups and downs of remote learning
The ups and downs of remote learning