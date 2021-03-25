KSP phone lines down in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police says phone lines are currently not working at Post 14 in Ashland Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say Windstream has been notified and is working on it.

If you need to call KSP in Ashland, call your local 911 center. KSP dispatchers have coordinated with the 911 centers to get information sent to Post 14.

There’s no word on when phone lines will be fixed.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.