Mason County summer school to look much different this year

Mason County Schools will offer a free summer school program that will provide transportation...
Mason County Schools will offer a free summer school program that will provide transportation and food to students who enroll.
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mason County Schools are hoping kids will take advantage of a free summer school program unlike any other for Summer 2021.

The program is for students who fell behind during the pandemic and need to catch up or for students who want to get ahead on credits and accelerate their high school careers by taking courses this summer rather than during the next school year.

Dr. Kenny Bond the Mason County Schools Curriculum Director said the program will offer core classes but focus highly on English and Math subjects and have live in-person teachers in each class. The program will also have buses for transportation and provide a breakfast and lunch for each student.

In past years, the program was only available for high school students and it consisted of taking classes on the computer then taking an exam.

The program will offer the following for each group:

  • -High school students: offered all core classes.
  • Middle school (7th and 8th grade) students: offered English and Math.
  • Elementary school (K through 6th grade) students: offered all core classes but focusing on English and math.

The program, which will begin on June 7, 2021, will offer two sessions per day, one will be in the morning and the other in the afternoon. Students can choose to do only one session or pick both.

The classes will happen at each county high school. The program will end on July 15, 2021.

Registration will open online at the Mason County Schools website on Monday, March 29, 2021 and parents will have until April 23, 2020 to enroll students.

Dr. Bond says classes and staff hired will be determined based on the number of students who enroll in the program.

