Advertisement

Mountaineer starting forward Matthews Jr. to enter NCAA transfer portal

Joins guard Jordan McCabe who entered portal on Monday
Emmitt Matthews Jr
Emmitt Matthews Jr(Dale Sparks/ WVU Athletics)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer movement to the NCAA transfer portal continues.

Starting forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. is the latest WVU player to announce his intent to transfer. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Matthews Jr. started 25 of West Virginia’s 29 games in 2021 averaging 7.7 points and 4 rebounds.

In his three seasons at WVU, he averaged 6 points and 3 rebounds.

His best game as a Mountaineer came in the Big 12 tournament in his freshman season in 2019, when he scored 28 points in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, including this SportsCenter dunk.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Lara
Mother charged after young boy was found wandering along road
Former Pike County sheriff sentenced to prison
Man charged with murder after body found over embankment
Man arrested after picking up lost wallet with drugs inside at police department
Deputies deployed spike strips on I-77 just south of the Edens Fork Road exit to stop a car.
Police chase reaches speeds close to 130 mph, driver arrested

Latest News

NAIA logo
Two SSU Bears named All-Americans
Bears bring home national championship
WVU men's soccer
WVU edges #8 Marshall in soccer
Huntington remains unbeaten this season
HHS tops Midland Tuesday night