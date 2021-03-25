Music festival in Morehead to raise money for Kentucky flood relief

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - More Kentuckians are coming together to help flood victims weeks after the historic event. This weekend in Morehead some locals are putting on a festival called the Rocking Around the mountain: Appalachian Flood Relief Festival.

Saturday on Battson-Oates Drive, you can help support flood relief victims while also drinking brews & listening to live music, and that’s all a part of the Rocking Around the Mountain: Appalachian Flood Relief Festival in Morehead.

“New Frontier did the App Rises event with the telethon, and Amber Philpott, and so I was inspired by them and was like ‘we should continue to keep the ball rolling,’” festival organizer Austin Shuck said.

Shuck experienced his own house blown away in the 2012 West Liberty Tornado and wants to help out the members of his community that have experienced the wrath from natural disasters.

“It’s been really coolto see the impact that we can make by just combining things like music and craft beer and just philanthropy... it’s pretty cool,” Shuck said.

This isn’t the first fundraiser Shuck has put on. This past Christmas he put together a similar event for struggling families.

“And we were able to raise $7,000 and by doing that we provided 14 families with a $500 Christmas,” Shuck said.

It’s so important to them to thank their community because they couldn’t have set this up without their help.

“Let’s do an event at Sawstone. They’ve been super super supportive here with my podcast and everything I’ve done with my philanthropies recently,” Shuck said.

Overall, they are hoping to raise about $20,000 to help out 40 families that need help.

With beautiful weather on tap for this weekend, they are hoping a large crowd will come out to support the flood victims.

The event will run this Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., and you can spread awareness for this event by sharing the hashtag: #floodreliefconcert.

