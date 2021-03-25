HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Julie Tritz with the 4-H Extension Agency in Wayne County, West Virginia discusses a new program the encourages good old fashion letter writing.

It has young people stepping out of the box and meeting people over letters that they wouldn’t have met without the program. To get involved with this new pen pal program, call your local 4-H Extension Agency to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.