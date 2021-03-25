Advertisement

Police: Wisconsin man faces numerous counts of sex-related crimes after victim comes forward with incriminating video

By WISN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WISN) – Racine County Sheriff’s investigators said a man is in custody on suspicion of around 200 counts of sex-related crimes, with one dating back to 2014.

They said the victims of 46-year-old suspect Shane Stanger range in age from around 10 years old to 40.

“This sick pervert needs to be held accountable for what he’s been doing,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said at a news conference Wednesday.

Police said they found numerous incriminating videos on Stanger’s phone and laptop.

“They were astonished by what they found,” Schmaling said.

“This individual has taken people at their most vulnerable times, he has drugged them, he waited until they were unconscious, and then he sexually assaulted them. And if it wasn’t enough after all of that, he videotaped it, and saved it.”

Schmaling said some victims were seen snoring in the videos, in a deep, potentially sedated sleep.

Deputies said a woman in the town of Rochester found videos on Stanger’s laptop showing him sexually assaulting her.

She doesn’t remember it happening. She copied the footage and turned it in to police.

“This individual, a female adult, had a tremendous level of courage to come forward for something extremely personal,” Schmaling said.

Schmaling believes there are more victims out there, because Stanger often travels between Iowa and Wisconsin.

Schmaling hopes more people will come forward with information.

“We’re looking at 200 counts,” he said. “There are children involved here. We have talked about a lot of things that we’re finding here. If it wasn’t for the courage of individuals like that, that come forward and bring that personal information forward, we would not have this creep in custody today.”

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Lara
Mother charged after young boy was found wandering along road
Former Pike County sheriff sentenced to prison
Man charged with murder after body found over embankment
Man arrested after picking up lost wallet with drugs inside at police department
Deputies deployed spike strips on I-77 just south of the Edens Fork Road exit to stop a car.
Police chase reaches speeds close to 130 mph, driver arrested

Latest News

Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
The next hearing for the suspect will be in 60 to 90 days as investigators continue to work the...
Colorado shooting suspect makes his 1st court appearance
The companies say the new drink mixes the taste of Pepsi with the "pillowy-soft and sweet"...
Pepsi launches Peeps-flavored drink
FBI responds to situation at UK Hospital in Lexington
FILE - In this May 18, 2020, file photo, Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith speaks with supporters...
New Jersey gym owner offers free memberships to unvaccinated people