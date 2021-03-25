Pub crawl held in Huntington in opposition to tax hike proposal

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was described as a local version of the Boston Tea Party without beverages being spilled into the Ohio River.

Wednesday evening, several bars and restaurants in Huntington took part in an event dubbed the “Support West Virginia Breweries Pub Crawl.”

This week, Governor Jim Justice has been talking up his proposal to phase out the personal income tax as a way of attracting people to the state, but the reduction would be offset by increasing and expanding a variety of other taxes.

“This is a plan to get rid of the income tax in a very, very short period of time, and do so without damaging or hurting government,” Justice said Monday.

Brewers worry it would greatly harm their growing industry.

The excise tax on a 31-gallon barrel in West Virginia is currently $5.50. The governor’s proposal would increase that to more than $29 dollars.

Alexander Durand is the sales and marketing director for Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company.

“We’re talking an increase at our brewery from $20,000 to $170,000 a year,” Durand said. “That’s a detriment to us to be able to hire more people and expand our business. It’s making it so we can’t compete with out-of-state breweries coming in.”

Drew Hetzer owns the Peddler. He says with a brewery, he already has a lot of overhead with equipment, product costs, and labor, and this change would make business that much more difficult.

“If this would pass, I think we would lose business in the sense that we’re trying to get people to go the route of drinking local beer, circulating that local economy, and all this would do is take a step back instead of forward in the right direction,” Hetzer said.

Their concerns could be alleviated because of a new bill created before the pub crawl took place.

Monday, the West Virginia House Finance Committee created its own bill intended to reduce income tax, but through making $150 million dollars a year in cuts instead of through tax hikes.

A virtual public hearing on the House bill will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday.

When asked about the other version of the plan, Governor Justice said he is willing to negotiate.

