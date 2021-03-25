Sheriff offers reward after horse was found shot

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Martin County Sheriff John Kirk is asking for information after a horse was found shot.

The sheriff says he found the deceased horse on Thursday off New Route 3 Mayo 5 Strip Job.

Sheriff Kirk says he is offering a $2000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who shot this horse.

If you have any information, contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 606-298-2828 or Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711.

