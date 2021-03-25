Advertisement

Sheriff offers reward after horse was found shot

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Martin County Sheriff John Kirk is asking for information after a horse was found shot.

The sheriff says he found the deceased horse on Thursday off New Route 3 Mayo 5 Strip Job.

Sheriff Kirk says he is offering a $2000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who shot this horse.

If you have any information, contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 606-298-2828 or Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Lara
Mother charged after young boy was found wandering along road
Former Pike County sheriff sentenced to prison
Man charged with murder after body found over embankment
Man arrested after picking up lost wallet with drugs inside at police department
Deputies deployed spike strips on I-77 just south of the Edens Fork Road exit to stop a car.
Police chase reaches speeds close to 130 mph, driver arrested

Latest News

The accident is in the Marmet area.
All lanes of I-77 shut down due to accident
Wednesday morning West Virginia American Water officials kicked of their series of online...
W.VA. American Water kicks off web series for bill assistance
KSP logo
KSP phone lines down in Ashland
The ups and downs of remote learning
The ups and downs of remote learning