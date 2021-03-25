Six months after devastating fire, five-year-old girl comes home

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday marked exactly six months since flames tore through a home in Mason, sending the family of four to the hospital. But Wednesday also marks the day five-year-old Clarissa Marr beat the odds and finally got to go home.

“It’s been pretty rough on everybody, (the) whole family it’s been rough on all of us,” said Daniel Marr, Clarissa Marr’s Grandpa.

The fire happened at the family’s home on Mason Street on September 24, 2020. Clarissa and her Dad, Willis Marr, were flown to the hospital. Her Mom, Tiffany, and younger brother were taken by ambulance to be treated for smoke inhalation. They were released from the hospital the same day.

Willis had to stay in the hospital for several weeks.

“The father rescued her before we arrived and they were saying she had third-degree burns on over 90 percent of her body,” said Mason Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief, Justin Nance. “We weren’t sure how it was going to play out.”

Doctors told her family they weren’t sure if Clarissa would ever be able to see, walk or talk again, but she is beating the odds.

“She can see, she’s been singing and all kind of stuff,” said Diane Brickles, Clarissa’s Great Aunt. “She’s a miracle.”

On Wednesday, Clarissa was welcomed home with a parade of fire, police and EMS trucks from both West Virginia and Ohio. A helicopter also landed to help with the grand entrance.

“We’ve been watching this story (since) September 24, 2020,” said Ruth Spaun, who came out to show support for Clarissa and her family. “We’re so excited, I cant imagine the parents and what they must feel right now.”

Spaun was one of hundreds of people, and signs, that took over Route 62 on Wednesday evening all to welcome Clarissa.

“(We) appreciate all the support from everybody, appreciate all they’ve done and donated,” said Daniel Marr. “They sure helped a lot, they got another place already and she (has) a long way to go but she’ll make it, she’s definitely a fighter.”

Wednesday also marked the first day that Clarissa was able to see her brother in six months.