HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A special day is coming up for the Southern WV Community & Technical College, a food dsitricution day to help those who need it most.

Dr. Pam Alderman, President of Southern WV Community College, and Bill France, Director of Communications, share how the school is giving back during this hard time.

You can learn more about the food distribution event that is happening on March 26th or about registration at the Southern WV Community & Technical College website or by calling 304-235-6046.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.