Advertisement

Southern WV Community & Technical College

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A special day is coming up for the Southern WV Community & Technical College, a food dsitricution day to help those who need it most.

Dr. Pam Alderman, President of Southern WV Community College, and Bill France, Director of Communications, share how the school is giving back during this hard time.

You can learn more about the food distribution event that is happening on March 26th or about registration at the Southern WV Community & Technical College website or by calling 304-235-6046.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Lara
Mother charged after young boy was found wandering along road
Former Pike County sheriff sentenced to prison
Man charged with murder after body found over embankment
Man arrested after picking up lost wallet with drugs inside at police department
Deputies deployed spike strips on I-77 just south of the Edens Fork Road exit to stop a car.
Police chase reaches speeds close to 130 mph, driver arrested

Latest News

FBI responds to situation at UK Hospital in Lexington
Marshall University, West Virginia University to establish statewide infection prevention network
HTN VIADUCTS
HTN VIADUCTS
US 35 reopens after crash in Putnam County
Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 5 deaths, 433 new cases