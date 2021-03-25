Tri-State Stem+M Early College High School
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Tri-State Stem+M Early College High School is unique in a number of ways. It prepares students to foster innovation, collaboration, knowledge and readiness for the workforce.
Tri-State Stem+M graduate, Allison Himes, shares her experience in the program and where she is now.
You can find out more on the Tri-State Stem+M Early College High School website or you can call 740-377-4433.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.