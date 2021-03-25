Two SSU Bears named All-Americans

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The accolades keep on coming Shawnee State’s way. Days after winning the NAIA national championship, EJ Onu was named NAIA first team All-American while James Jones made the second team squad. The list was announced by national officials Thursday afternoon.

Onu averaged 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks on 57.3 percent shooting from the floor and a strong 40 percent mark from three-point range and he scored in double-figures in each of Shawnee State’s first 30 games and 31 of their 33 games.

James Jones averaged 20 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

With the announcement, Onu and Jones allowed the Bears to have two NAIA All-Americans for the second straight season.

