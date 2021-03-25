US 35 reopens after crash in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - US 35 has reopened after a crash Thursday morning.

It happened along the northbound and southbound lanes of US 35 at Fraziers Bottom and Waldo in the Plantation Road area.

WV 511 says there is a congestion delay in the area.

Dispatchers told WSAZ the accident wasn’t serious.

