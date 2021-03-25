Advertisement

US 35 reopens after crash in Putnam County

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - US 35 has reopened after a crash Thursday morning.

It happened along the northbound and southbound lanes of US 35 at Fraziers Bottom and Waldo in the Plantation Road area.

WV 511 says there is a congestion delay in the area.

Dispatchers told WSAZ the accident wasn’t serious.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident has shut down US 35 Thursday morning.

According to WV 511, the northbound and southbound lanes of US 35 at Fraziers Bottom and Waldo are closed.

This is in the area of Plantation Road.

Dispatchers say the road is expected to be shut down for a while.

Investigators don’t believe the crash is serious.

Traffic is being diverted across the Buffalo Bridge.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Lara
Mother charged after young boy was found wandering along road
Former Pike County sheriff sentenced to prison
Man charged with murder after body found over embankment
Man arrested after picking up lost wallet with drugs inside at police department
Deputies deployed spike strips on I-77 just south of the Edens Fork Road exit to stop a car.
Police chase reaches speeds close to 130 mph, driver arrested

Latest News

FBI responds to situation at UK Hospital in Lexington
Kentuckians have had their identity stolen and used to file unemployment claims.
Kentuckians fall victim to unemployment-related fraud
Marshall University, West Virginia University to establish statewide infection prevention network
HTN VIADUCTS
HTN VIADUCTS