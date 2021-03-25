Advertisement

What do I do if I got my first shot at Walgreens?

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Angela Adkins has been tied to her phone, but not for the reason you think. She’s been trying to secure her second dose vaccine appointment for weeks.

“The first vaccine, I got it and felt relieved finally. I’ll wait three weeks and I’ll get the second one,” Adkins said. " I will have a little bit of weight lifted off my shoulders then I hit a brick wall.”

Adkins works a home health nurse and was among one of the first priority groups to be called for her first dose of the vaccine in February.

After weeks of attempting to call and get online to schedule her second dose, she’s now five days overdue.

“I need to get my shot. They’re saying you can wait 42 days, but I still need to know when I’ll be fully vaccinated for the health of myself, the people around me, my job, and for everybody.

If you find yourself in a similar situation to Adkins, there’s still a healthy window for you to get your second dose. The Centers for Disease Control says the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine may be administered up to six weeks or 42 days after the first dose.

The State of West Virginia’s registration system used to work in conjunction with Walgreens, but the partnership has ended.

The federal government allowed pharmacies and other qualified health clinics to administer the COVID-19 vaccine using their system.

State officials did say on Friday pharmacies will follow up with patients for second doses. Many people got a call from the state who assigned them to a local Walgreens for their first shot, but for the second, people will need to call or go online to schedule their second dose appointment.

WSAZ reached out to Walgreens who recommended people call Walgreens Customer Care at 847-914-2704.

To schedule an appointment with Walgreens, click here.

