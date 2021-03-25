Advertisement

W.VA. American Water kicks off web series for bill assistance

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday morning, West Virginia American Water officials kicked off their series of online seminars.

These interactive sessions provide water customers with information on their assistance programs.

More than 70 customers logged on to Wednesday’s session.

Host and external affair specialist Bradley Harris was joined by several officials, including people with the Dollar Energy Fund and the Salvation Army.

“We started these customer assistance webinars as a way to share our programs, that we have available for customers who are in need,” Harris said.

Certain low income households can qualify for a special reduced rate, as long as they are already under an assistance program. Examples include Supplemental Security Income and West Virginia Works.

“They do receive a 20 percent discount on their water and wastewater bills each month,” Harris said. Under the special reduced rate program, customers are first deemed eligible by the Department of Health and Human Resources. After being approved customers have to apply again after two years.

If you don’t meet the income requirements, Harris says installment plans are available for every customer.

For more information on their programs click here.

