WVU edges #8 Marshall in soccer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 8 Marshall men’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision on the road to the West Virginia Mountaineers, Wednesday night.

The Thundering Herd falls to 6-2-1 overall. The Mountaineers improve to 4-2.

“Tough loss today,” Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. “I think it was clear we were the better team, and we created a ton of chances. But fair play to WVU, they hung in well and had good moments building out. Their goal was very nicely taken. I wouldn’t usually expect our two central mids to get beaten on the dribble like that.

“This was a huge match. And in big games, you’ve got to take your chances. In the first half, we probably had four or five inside the penalty spot, and we need to bury them. That was the difference today. They had one chance and took it, we had a ton of set pieces and a ton of chances that we wasted.

“Some of our players need to get their heads right, regarding their preparation for matches. They know they let us down massively. But this is a bump in the road, not a detour. If we learn our lesson and get back to our principles, we will be fine. There was a game plan, and we didn’t follow it well enough. We have to learn to play the whole match instead of just moments. Keeping the ball and setting up attacks allow you to dictate the game. We didn’t do that enough tonight. But every time we did, we created a good chance.

“Still everything to play for. Hopefully we take out the frustration on ODU on Saturday.”

In the contest, Marshall outshot WVU 12-4 and 6-3 on goal. The Herd dominated time of possession in the first half and fired seven shots with five on goal. Junior Vinicius Fernandes took the first two shots on goal for Marshall with one in fourth minute and the second just one minute and 37 seconds later. The other Herd players with shots on goal in the first 45 minutes were junior Jan-Erik Leinhos (11′), sophomore Joao Souza (25′), and redshirt sophomore Milo Yosef (30′). Herd goalkeeper Oliver Semmle tallied a save in the 31st minute.

The teams went in at the half scoreless.

The teams battled through the second half with WVU taking a shot on goal in the 49th minute that was saved by Semmle. The Mountaineers scored in the 66th minute to take the 1-0 lead. Marshall put on the pressure but just could not find the back of the net. Sophomore Gabriel Alves had a shot on goal for the Herd in the 70th minute.

Marshall returns to the pitch and Conference USA play on Saturday, March 27, against the Old Dominion Monarchs. Kickoff from Hoops Family Field is set for 2 p.m.

