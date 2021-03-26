16th Region final is set

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two teams will battle for the 16th Region boys title Saturday at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The Ashland Tomcats won an overtime thriller over West Carter by a final of 76-69. Down three with ten seconds to go, Colin Porter connected on a shot from the OVC logo which tied the score at 63. The Tomcats outscored the Comets 13-6 in overtime as Cole Villers had 35 points for Ashland while making seven three pointers. Colin Porter and Ethan Sellars also scored in double figures. West Carter’s Tyson Webb had 36 points in the loss.

In the late game, Rowan County jumped out to a big lead and beat Boyd County 60-45 which sets up the Region 16 championship game Saturday at 2 p.m. The winner heads to the Sweet 16 tournament next weekend at Rupp Arena.

