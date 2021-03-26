Advertisement

400+ charged with COVID relief theft

More than 400 people have been charged with crimes related to theft of COVID relief funds.
More than 400 people have been charged with crimes related to theft of COVID relief funds.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hundreds of people are facing charges for crimes related to theft from federal COVID relief programs, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Prosecutors have accused 474 people of breaking the law after investigators identified more than half a billion dollars taken from relief programs using fraud.

Also charged are 120 people who prosecutors say targeted the paycheck protection program.

Another 140 people have been accused of unemployment insurance fraud since the start of the pandemic.

Justice officials are bracing for another wave in attempted fraud cases with the rollout of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man with firearms, body armor, suspected explosives arrested at UK Hospital in Lexington
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
Clarissa Marr was sent to the hospital exactly six months ago on her fifth birthday after her...
Six months after devastating fire, five-year-old girl comes home
Former Huntington High School teacher Mary Durstein made a series of posts in 2017 that...
Fired West Virginia teacher loses suit over bigoted posts
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Suspect offers possible motive in fatal shooting of Kentucky minor

Latest News

Courtesy AP Images
Mass vaccination drive thru clinic planned
West Virginia House passes transgender athlete bill
The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran...
Maritime traffic jam grows outside blocked Suez Canal
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
LIVE: Boulder Colo. mass shooting press conference; Store owner: Suspect passed check before buying gun