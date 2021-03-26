AEP project through Charleston city park leaves members of community frustrated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A project in the works to place a road through Cato Park in Charleston has left many people in the city feeling frustrated.

“We’re really concerned about AEP building a road through our city park,” said Robin Godfrey, a resident in Charleston. “Charleston is under-parked as it is and it’s one of the major things that attract people to come to a city.”

During Thursday night’s Charleston Parks and Recreation committee meeting, an AEP representative joined virtually to discuss the project.

AEP said due to a violation at two AEP towers placed in the park, AEP needs to install new hardware into both and a bucket truck is required to do so. Therefore, AEP says they need to build an access road that they predict to be about 12 feet wide in order to get to the towers to make the repairs.

“There’s nobody in this administration that wants increased parks more than me, period end of paragraph,” said Mayor Amy Goodwin. “But AEP is a good partner with the city of Charleston, AEP is a good partner with the State of West Virginia and I think what AEP heard tonight was ‘we want to be involved.’”

“(AEP) is just telling you what the (size) of the road is, they’re not telling you what you’re clearing through the canopy they’re not explaining to you the damage that will be done that will not grow back in two generations,” said one resident to the committee during the meeting. “We find out about it a week and a half ago and they want to go ahead before we have a chance to even find out any details.”

Charleston City Attorney Kevin Baker said AEP does have a legal right to proceed with the project and the city cannot actually step in and halt or stop it, if they wanted to.

The City Engineer, Chris Knox says they are working closely with AEP to ensure minimal damage as a result of the project.

