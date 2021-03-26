Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 15-year-old in Missouri

According to Charleston DPS, officers are investigating the abduction of 15 year old Ken’niyah...
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning for an abducted 15-year-old.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS), officers are investigating the abduction of 15-year-old Ken’niyah McCain, of Charleston.

McCain is described as weighing 185 pounds, 5-feet-0-inches tall and last seen wearing a shirt and blue pajama bottoms.

Police said she was taken at 7:30 a.m. from a bus stop on South Sixth Street and Commercial Street by two men traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.

The suspects were reportedly wearing dark colored clothing.

The suspect vehicle license and direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to immediately contact local police or the Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737 or call 911.

