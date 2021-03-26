Bucket list of fun in Southeast Ohio
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Debbie Robinson, Executive Director of the Cambridge/Guernsey County Ohio Visitors & Convention Bureau (located in Southeast Ohio), shares the must-see and experience attractions in her area as the state begins to open back up. Learn about the once in a lifetime John Glenn Centennial Celebration to honor the life and legacy of Astronaut and Senator John Glenn on what would have been his 100th birthday during a weekend long celebration July 16-18.
For more information on events happening in Guernsey County, click here.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.