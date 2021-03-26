Charleston Police K9 commander celebrates retirement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- After 22 years of service with the Charleston Police Department Sergeant Charles Young answered his last call over the radio Thursday.

Sgt. Young served the community in many capacities and was the commander of CPD’s K9 unit.

His partner, Ace, also retired with him Thursday.

He previously worked with a dog named Bishop.

“For 22 years, Sgt. Charles Young maintained an energy that was contagious. His attitude toward life and his genuine compassion for all, brightened every room he walked in,” said Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt. “On duty or off, he was the guy who would give you the shirt off his back.”

On the call members of the department, including those in the K9 unit wished him well, thanked him for the lessons he taught along the way, and for his service.

Also on the radio call Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton who was once a member of CPD.

As Sgt. Young left work for the last time there was a procession with cruisers to see him off.

“Sgt. Young is one of the greats that will be remembered for many years to come and the Charleston Police Department now has a mighty big pair of shoes to fill,” Chief Hunt added.

