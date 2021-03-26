Controversial bill passes House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The House of Delegates has passed a bill which could affect transgender student athletes.

It bans them from competing on teams that align with their gender identity, forcing them to play on teams based on the gender listed on their birth certificate.

“By preventing them from following their friends into sports of their choice only isolates this already isolated group further,” Executive Director of Fairness West Virginia, Andrew Schneider said.

Schneider believes the bill unfairly targets a marginalized group and subjects them to unnecessary harassment.

“If they were forced to participate in the gender that didn’t correspond with their identity, you would have transgender girls who appear as girls playing on boys teams. They would just make them targets for harassment, or bullying or discrimination,” Schneider said.

Schneider isn’t alone in this view. Nearly two dozen delegates voted against the bill.

However, in the end a majority were in favor.

In a 78 to 20 vote, delegate members like Republican Roger Conley from Wood County voted in favor of the bill, citing religious beliefs via a West Virginia Public Broadcasting livestream.

“To believe that there is a man that thinks they should be a woman, or a woman who thinks they should be a man is saying that my God made a mistake,” Conley said.

“We’re not trying to be unequal according to the law, we’re just trying to say that there are differences,” Republican Joe Ellington from Mercer County said.

These comments have drawn criticism from Schneider.

“That’s one minority religious view. Transgender people are real, transgender kids exist and they’re vulnerable and they suffer from depression and they’re vulnerable to suicide and we need to care for all of west virginia’s children,” Schneider said.

Eyes are now on the state senate as transgender athletes await a decision they believe will determine how they’re treated on and off the field.

This bill has been reported to the Senate and it has been referred to the Senate Education Committee.

One delegate we spoke with says it’s not definitive what the Senate will do, or if the governor would ever sign such a bill.

